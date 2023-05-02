Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB Gujarat HSC (12th) Science stream results out at gseb.org

GSEB Gujarat HSC (12th) Science stream results out at gseb.org

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2023 09:08 AM IST

Students can check their results on the official website, gseb.org and via WhatsApp, once it is announced.

GSEB Gujarat HSC Science results 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (known as GSEB) has announced HSC (Class 12) final exam results for science stream students today, May 2, at 9 am. Students can check their results on the official website, gseb.org. These results will also be available via WhatsApp. GSEB HSC result 2023 live updates.

GSEB will also announce GUJCET results today. Follow the latest updates below.

GUJCET result 2023 live updates.

Students can check their board exam results using seat numbers. For results via whatsapp, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971.

In the official notice for GSEB results, the board said that physical copies of marks sheets, certificates and other documents will be sent to schools later.

Instructions and sample forms for marks verification, name correction, etc. will be shared later, it added.

Class 12 and10 final exams in Gujarat started on March 14. Class 12 final exams were held till March 25 while Class 10 exams continued till March 28.

Date and time for HSC Arts, Commerce and Class 10 results have not been announced yet.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
