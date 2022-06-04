Home / Education / Board Exams / Gujarat Board 12th HSC General stream Result to be declared today at gseb.org
board exams

Gujarat Board 12th HSC General stream Result to be declared today at gseb.org

  • GSEB will announce the class 12th or HSC general stream result today, June 4.
Gujarat Board 12th HSC General stream Result to be declared today at gseb.org
Gujarat Board 12th HSC General stream Result to be declared today at gseb.org
Published on Jun 04, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will release the 12th HSC General stream result today, June 4. The Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 8 a.m. Students who took the exam can check the HSC general exam result on the official website at gseb.org.

Students must use their six-digit seat number to check and download the GSEB HSC result 2022.

GSEB HSC or class 12th result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at gseb.org

Click on HSC or 12th result 2022 link

Key in your six-digit seat number

Submit and download the GSEB Science HSC 12th result 2022

Take a print out for further reference.

The GSEB HSC Science test result 2022 was previously announced on May 12, and a total of 68,681 students qualified, with a pass percentage of 72.02 percent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat board result.
gujarat board result.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out