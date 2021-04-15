IND USA
The announcements came a day after the central government announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and the postponement of CBSE class 12 exams. (File Photo / Representational Image)
Gujarat postpones board exams for classes 10, 12 in view of Covid-19

Gujarat: Students of classes 1 to 9 as well as those of class 11 will be promoted en masse to their next standards, while new dates for the examinations that have been postponed will be announced only after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15, the CMO said.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 03:38 PM IST

In view of surging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, class 10 and class 12 board examinations in Gujarat have been postponed, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of the state on Thursday. As per the official notification, students of classes 1 to 9 as well as those of class 11 will be promoted en masse to their next standards, while new dates for the examinations that have been postponed will be announced only after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the Gujarat on May 15, the CMO said. The class 10 and class 12 board exams in Gujarat were scheduled to be held between May 10 to May 25, later this year.

"In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gujarat Govt decides to postpone Class 10 & 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25, and mass promotion for students of Class 1 to 9 and 11. The new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15" read the tweet posted by the official handle of the Gujarat CMO.

Gujarat reported the highest spike of 7,410 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours while a record 73 patients died, the state health department said on Wednesday. According to the Union health ministry, Gujarat is among the ten states in India which have shown a high rise in daily new Covid-19 cases and contribute about 80.76% of all new cases being reported in a single day in India.

The announcements came a day after the central government announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and the postponement of class 12 exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The Punjab government has also announced on Thursday that students of classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted to the next class without exams. A decision on the class 12 exams will be taken later based on the emerging situation. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra are among the other states that have also postponed their state board exams for these classes due to an alarming surge in coronavirus cases. States like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh said they were monitoring the situation and are yet to decide whether to go ahead with the board exams.


