HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th compartment exam admit cards 2024 today, here's how to download BSEH exam hall tickets

The Board of School Education, Haryana will be releasing the admit cards for Class 10 and 12 compartment examinations today, June 24. Candidates who will be appearing in the examinations can download their respective hall tickets from the official website at bseh.org.in. BSEH Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 compartment exams releasing today at bseh.org.in. (HT file image)

To download the hall tickets, candidates will have to enter details like name, exam roll number, father's name, and mother's name on the link provided.

Notably, a total of 28,280 candidates will appear in both examinations.

Sharing details about the examination, Board Chairman Dr V.P. Yadav informed that the Class 12 compartment examinations will be held on July 3, 2024, wherein a total of 20,707. Including 12,529 boys and 8,178 girls. The exam will be held at 75 examination centers across the state.

Yadav further informed that the Class 10 compartment exams will be conducted from July 4 to July 11, 2024. A total of 7,573 students (4,895 boys and 2,678 girls) will appear at 28 examination centers across the state, he added.

The BSEH Chairman informed that strict arrangements have been made by the Education Board to maintain the integrity credibility and dignity of the examinations. He added that 26 effective flying squads have been formed for a surprise inspection of examination centres.

Meanwhile, regarding the admit cards, Yadav said that in case candidates find any errors in the photo, signature, and other details, the same must be notified to the board before the commencement for the necessary corrections to be made. Errors related to photos and signatures will not be corrected after the commencement of the examinations, Yadav informed.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Candidates should print a coloured copy of the admit card on A-4 size paper only.

Candidates should paste the same colour photograph on the admit card which was uploaded at the time of filling out the application form, and get it attested by their respective school.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center without a valid admit card.

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given on the admit card and ensure they reach the examination center 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Use of electronic items like mobile, calculators, etc. will be prohibited in the examination centre. Students will be thoroughly searched.

In case of difficulty, candidates can contact the helpline number 01664- 254309 issued on the board website, or email of secondary branch assec@bseh.org.in and email of senior secondary branch assrs@bseh.org.in.