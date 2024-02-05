HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th time tables revised again, check new exam dates

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has again changed time tables or date sheet of Class 10 and 12 final examinations, which are scheduled to take place in March, 2024. These revised date sheets of the HP board can be checked on the website hpbose.org. HPBOSE HP board Class 10th, 12th time tables revised again (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

As per the revised date sheets, HP board Class 10th final examinations will start on March 2 and end on March 21, 2024.On the first day of Class 10 final examinations, both regular and open school (SOS) students will write the Mathematics paper.

Check the HP board Class 10th date sheet 2024 here.

For Class 12 students, HP board final examinations will begin on March 1 and end on March 28, 2024.

These exams, for both regular and state open school (SOS) candidates, will begin with the English paper and will end with the Public Administration paper.

For both classes, there will be one shift on all days. Papers will begin at 8:45 am and end at 12 pm, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture and Applied Arts subjects, which will be held from 8:45 am to 10 am.