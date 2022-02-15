Home / Education / Board Exams / ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022: CISCE Class 10, 12 exams to begin last week of April
ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 to begin from last week of April 2022. The datesheet will be released in due course of time. 
Published on Feb 15, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will conduct ICSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 in last week of April, 2022. The Class 10, 12 semester 2 exams tentative date will be in the last week of April 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, the timetables for the examinations will be intimated shortly. The Board will provide the schools sufficient time to both, complete and revise the Semester 2 portions of the bifurcated and reduced syllabus. 

The schools are advised not to conduct the pre board examinations for the ICSE and ISC candidates unless the syllabuses have been thoroughly revised and completed. Preferably, the pre board examinations should be conducted between March end and April. 

The Term 1 examination result was declared by the Board on February 7, 2022. The examination for Class 10, 12 was conducted in November-December 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Term 1 examination and are waiting for Term 2 exams can check for more related details through the official site of CISCE.

