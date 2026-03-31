The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will declare the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 on March 31, 2026. Students who have appeared for Class 11 board exams can check the results on the official website at result.proed.in. Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 releasing today at 10 am on result.proed.in, here's how to check

The Karnataka PUC 1 result will be announced for students studying in selected colleges of Dakshina Kannada district only.

As per the NDTV report, the Karnataka Class 11 results will be released in phases, with intial access granted to select colleges.

The Class 11 examination was held in February 2026.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at result.proed.in.

2. Click on Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional marks memo will have details which includes - student's name, roll number, subject - wise marks, total score, pass/fail status. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.