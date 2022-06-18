Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How to check KSEEB Class 12 Result

Karnataka Department of Pre University Education will announce Karnataka PUC II Result 2022 on June 18. The result will be available on the official website. Candidates who took the examination can check their Karnataka 2nd year PUC result at karresults.nic.in.

For updated follow Karnataka PUC live blog.

The Karnataka second PUC exam began on April 22 and concluded on May 18, 2022. The annual 2nd PUC examinations were held in a single shift, from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

This year, over 6.84 lakh candidates took the test. According to Education Department authorities, 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters, and 21,928 private applicants have registered for the test this year.

Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Result 2022: How to check

Go to official website at karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Karnataka SSLC result 2022"

Key in your credentials

Karnataka SSLC result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for further reference.