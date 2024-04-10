 Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: KSEAB PUC II results declared, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: KSEAB PUC II results declared, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2024 10:52 AM IST

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 declared. The direct link to check KSEAB PUC II results is given here.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 on April 10, 2024. All the candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Pre University course examination can check their results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live Updates

The Karnataka 2nd PUC results was announced by the Board officials at the press conference. At the press conference, the pass percentage, toppers names for all districts, top district and other details were also shared.

Appeared candidates can check the results on the official website of Karnataka Results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To pass the examination, candidates will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks overall.

KSEAB Class 12 examination across the state was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024. The evaluation process was conducted till March 25, 2024.

Last year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results were announced on April 21. The overall pass percentage was 74.67 per cent. The pass percentage of students in the Science stream was 85.71 per cent, Commerce was 75.89 per cent and Arts stream was 61.22 per cent. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
