Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary result 2023 out on karresults.nic.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 20, 2023 11:13 AM IST

Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary Result 2023: Students can soon check their marks on karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023: Result of Karnataka PUC II Supplementary exam will be declared today. Karnataka Pre University Education Department will announce it through karresult.nic.in. Students can use the direct link given below to check their marks. Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2023 live updates.

Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary result 2023 soon on karresults.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Karnataka PUC 2 Supplementary result 2023 soon on karresults.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Students are also advised to check the board website, pue.karnataka.gov.in for information related to PUC 2 results.

To check marks online, students have to use their registration numbers and choose the subject combination in the login window.

Direct link to check Karnataka PUC 2 Supply results 2023

Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2023

  1. Go to karresults.nic.in.
  2. Now, go to the II PUC Supplementary exam result page.
  3. Enter your registration number and select the subject combination.
  4. Check and download your result.

The board had announced PUC 2 annual exam results on April 21. A total of 7,02,067 candidates wrote the written exam and of them 5,24,209 qualified.

