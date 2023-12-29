close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka PUC Exam 2024 Timetable: KSEAB 1st PUC datesheet out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PUC Exam 2024 Timetable: KSEAB 1st PUC datesheet out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Dec 29, 2023
Dec 29, 2023 01:12 PM IST

Karnataka PUC Exam 2024 Timetable has been released for first year. The datesheet is available at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released Karnataka PUC Exam 2024 Timetable for 1st year. The KSEAB 1st PUC date sheet can be downloaded by candidates who will appear for the examination from the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka PUC Exam 2024 Timetable: KSEAB 1st PUC datesheet out
Karnataka PUC Exam 2024 Timetable: KSEAB 1st PUC datesheet out

As per the official schedule, the examination will begin on February 13 and will end on February 28, 2024. The written test will be conducted in single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. The examination will begin with Kannada and Arabic papers and will end with Geography and Biology papers.

Karnataka PUC Exam 2024 Timetable: How to download

To download the timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Click on documents link available on the home page.
  • A new drop down box will open where the KSEAB 1st PUC datesheet will be available.
  • Click on the link and a PDF file will open.
  • Check the PDF file and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Official datesheet here 

