Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 Date: Kerala 12th results releasing on May 25

ByHT Education Desk
May 23, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 date has been released. Kerala 12th results will be declared on May 25, 2023.

Kerala Board of Public Examinations has released Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 Date. The Kerala 12th results will be announced on May 25, 2023. The results for Class 12 board examination will be declared at 3 pm. Candidates who took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examinations can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in.

This year examination for Higher Secondary and VHSE exams was started on March 10 and ended on March 30, 2023 across the state at various exam centres. The examination was conducted in single shift from 9.30 am onwards. More than 9 lakh students have registered themselves the Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd year public examination. A total of 60,000 VHSE students have appeared for the examination.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Kerala DHSE.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Kerala DHSE.
