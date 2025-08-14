Madhya Pradesh board Class 10, 12 final exam dates 2026 out, link to check timetables and instructions for candidates

MPBSE MP Board Exams 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced timetables for the MP board 10th, 12th final examinations, 2026. Madhya Pradesh board Class 10, 12 final exam dates 2026 out (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the schedule, MPBSE Class 10th final exams will start on February 11 and end on March 2 next year. Papers will be held in single shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm.

On the first day, Class 10 students will appear for the Hindi paper. MP board Class 10 exams will end with the Social Science paper.

MP board 12th final exams will begin on February 7, 2026 and end on March 3. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm.

The Class 12 board exams will start with the Hindi paper and end with Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design and Anatomy Physiology & Health papers.

Here is the direct link to check MP board Class 10th, 12th timetables

MPBSE MP board 10th, 12th exams 2026: Instructions for candidates

All candidates must reach the exam centre by 8 am. Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam venue up to 15 minutes before the exam starts.

If a holiday is announced later, the exam will be held as per the planned schedule.

The practical examinations for regular students will be held at the allotted exam centres from February 10 to March 10, 2026. If required, practical examinations may also be held on holidays.

All candidates must enter the exam hall by 8:30 am. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall after 8:45 pm.

Answer sheets will be distributed at 8:50 am, ten minutes before the exam starts and question papers will be distributed at 8:55 am, five minutes before the exam's start time.

The board may change the exam dates later, if required.