Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022: How to check MSBSHSE HSC result on mobile

board exams

  • MSBSHSE announced the HSC or Class 12 board exam results on June 8, at 1 pm.
Updated on Jun 08, 2022 01:19 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced HSC or Class 12 board exam results on June 8, at 1 pm.  The result will be available on hscresult.mkcl.org, mahahsscboard.in, mahresults.nic.in and other websites. This year, 94.22% students have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022.

This year a total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the HSC exams of which 817,188 are male students and 6,68,003 are female students. A total of 1356604  candidates have cleared the exam.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result through their mobile as well. The steps to check the result on mobile is given below.

Direct link to check the result

For updates follow Maharashtra HSC live blog

Open Google Chrome app on the mobile

Type https://hscresult.mkcl.org/on the search bar

A new page will open

Click on HSC result link available on the homepage available on the page

Key in login details and click on submit

Once done your result will be displayed

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

