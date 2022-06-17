Maharashtra Board SSC 10th results 2022: MSBSHSE Board result declared
- Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exam result has been declared.
Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exam result has been announced. Students will be able to check Maharashtra SSC results after 1 pm on the board websites by logging in with their roll number and mother’s name. Maharashtra SSC result 2022 live updates.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted SSC final examination in April-May 2022 in offline mode.
Direct link to check Maharashtra SSC result
Students can check Maharashtra SSC results on the following websites:
Mahresult.nic.in
Sscresult.mkcl.org
Mkcl.org
Ssc.mahresults.org.in
How to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022
Go to mahresult.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result link
Enter your board exam roll number and mother’s name
Submit and view scorecard.
Take a printout of the result page.
Apart from the official websites, Maharashtra SSC results may also be available on some unofficial websites. Students are advised to check their scores on official websites for authenticity.
With inputs from Namrata Pandharinath Devikar
