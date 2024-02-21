Maharashtra board's HSC final exams from today

Maharashtra HSC 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to start HSC or Class 12 final examinations from today, February 21. Maharashtra HSC exams 2024 will start with the English examination on the first day and end on March 19 with the Sociology paper. Maharashtra HSC 2024 live updates. Maharashtra HSC final exams from today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Maharashtra Class 12th board exams will be held in two shifts – from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Recently, the board's chairperson Sharad Gosavi said that schools can not stop students from appearing in the HSC examination or withhold their hall tickets due to non-payment of fees. He warned that action will be taken against schools found depriving students of appearing for the examination.

On preparation for holding board exams, he said, “In order to prevent malpractices in the examination, examiners have appointed at examination centres. Also, teams have been appointed by the revenue and police administration to prevent malpractices. Students must appear for the examination at the scheduled time. Students who come to the examination centre after the scheduled time will not be admitted.”

Arrangements have been made for the safe conduct of the examinations, he added.

A total of 15,13,909 students will appear for the Maharashtra HSC exam this year, an increase of 56,616 compared to 2023. Last year, 1,457,293 students had appeared for the exam.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)