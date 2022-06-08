Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Maha Class 12th results out on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on June 8 announced HSC or Class 12 board exam results. Students can check their board exam result on mahahsscboard.in, mahresults.nic.in and other websites. Maharashtra HSC result 2022 live updates.

Maha HSC result 2022 direct link

Maharashtra HSC result 2022 date and time was confirmed by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. She tweeted, “Results for HSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on 8th June at 1 pm.”

Gaikwad also shared a list of websites to check results. These include mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in and some other unofficial sites.

This year, a total of 14,85,191 students had registered for HSC exams of whom 817,188 are male students and 6,68,003 are female students.

Maha HSC exams 2022 were held offline following COVID precautions from March 4 to April 7.