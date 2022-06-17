Maharashtra SSC class 10th result out, 96.94 percent pass

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday declared the class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results with overall passing percentage of the state 96.94 per cent. The passing percentage dropped down this year by 3.01 per cent compared to last year, as in 2021 the state passing percentage was 99.95 per cent.

Like every year, pass percentage for girls is 97.96 percent and for boys pass percentage is 96.06 percent.

Whereas last year the examinations were not taken by the state board and to make the assessment of the results the assessment was done by the alternative assessment criteria.

In 2020 the passing percentage was 95.30 percent while it has increased this year by 1.64 per cent.

According to Sharad Gosavi, Chairman of MSBSHSE, 24 subjects have 100 percent results.

"Out of 7,169 registered special able students, 7,029 students have appeared for the examination. Total pass percentage for special students is 94.40 percent.

Online results was declared at 1pm on Friday on official website of the board.