Maharashtra SSC results 2022: MSBSHSE 10th result declared, direct link here

The Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) final exam results have been released at the official websites. Candidates who took the examination can check the Maharashtra SSC results at Mahresult.nic.in or Sscresult.mkcl.org.

The state SSC examination was held this year from March 15 to April 4, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts: the first from 10.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m., and the second from 3 p.m. to 5.15 p.m. This year, around 20 lakh candidates took the Class 10 exams. For more updates follow Maharashtra SSC result live blog.

This year the overall pass percentage of MSBSHSE is 96.94. The pass percentage for girls is 97.96 percent, while the pass percentage for boys is 96.06 percent.

Maharashtra SSC results 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Submit and view scorecard

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.