Meghalaya MBOSE 10th Result 2021 declared, here's how to check SSCL result
- Meghalaya MBOSE 10th Result 2021: Here is how to check SSCL result at mbose.in
MBOSE SSLC Result 2021: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the MBOSE class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Examination (SSLC) results on Thursday, August 4 on its official website. All registered candidates can check their result on the official website at mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 Live
How to check MBOSE SSLC result 2021
Visit the official website at megresults.nic.in or mbose.in
On the homepage click on the result link
MBOSE SSLC First-Twenty Candidates in Order of Merit
MBOSE SSLC Highest Marks Subject wise
Key in your roll number
Your MBSE class 10th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the printout
Direct link to check MBOSE SSLC result 2021
There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation, reads the notification.
In the year 2020, around 51 thousand students have taken the exam this year.