Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: How to check Meghalaya Board 12th result at mbose.in

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) HSSLC or Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams have been announced on May 9. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 board examination can check the results at the official websites. The list of websites are megresults.nic.in, meghalaya.shiksha and www.mbose.in. Meghalaya HSSLC result 2023 live updates. Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: How to check Meghalaya Board 12th Result(PTI file)

The Board conducted the exams for all four streams: science, arts, commerce, and vocational was conducted from March 15 to 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

MBOSE Class 12 Result 2022: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check the result

Visit the official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.

Click on Results link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Last year MBOSE HSSLC or Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams was announced on May 26.