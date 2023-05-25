Home / Education / Board Exams / MP Board Results 2023: MPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2023 today

MP Board Results 2023: MPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2023 today

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 06:50 AM IST

MP board 10th, 12th results 2023 releasing today on mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results today, May 25. After the official announcement, direct links to check results will be available on the official website of MPBSE – mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in. MP board results 2023 live updates.

MP Board Results 2023: MPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2023 will be announced today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
MP Board Results 2023: MPBOSE 10th, 12th result 2023 will be announced today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams were held in March 2023. Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023 and Class 12 board exam began on March 2 and ended on April 1.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps to check

Go to the official website of MPBSE.

Click on MP Board 10th Result 2023 or Class 12 result link available on the home page.

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check it and download the page.

Save a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mp board board exam result
mp board board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out