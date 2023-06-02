Home / Education / Board Exams / MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to check Class 10 results at mahresult.nic.in

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to check Class 10 results at mahresult.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 02, 2023 11:57 AM IST

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check Class 10 results at mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10th board examination in the state can check the results through the official site of Maharashtra results at mahresult.nic.in from 1pm onwards. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to check Class 10 results
MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to check Class 10 results (HT File)

This year, Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to check Class 10 results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of mahresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Last year, The Maharashtra SSC results was announced on July 17, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 96.94 percent. A total of 1521003 students passed the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MSBSHSE .

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
board exam result maharashtra ssc
