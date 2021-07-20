Nagaland Board Result 2021: NBSE declares HSLC and HSSLC results, check details

Nagaland Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday declared Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Result 2021. Candidates can check the NBSE HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) results on the official site of NBSE at nbsenagaland.com

In the HSLC or Class 10 exams of Nagaland Board, 31,822 students passed out of 43,975 students who enrolled.

Private school students have performed better than those from government institutions with a pass percentage of 85.5%. Students from Govt institutions got 44.8%.

In HSSLC or Class 12 results, 23,376 students passed the board exams conducted for three different streams. Out of a total 25900 students in the Arts stream, 17,245 passed the exams while 4,217 students passed in the Science stream and 1,914 cleared the exams for Commerce stream.

Nagaland Board Result 2021: Steps to check the result

Visit the official website at nbsenl.edu.in or http://www.nbsenagaland.com/

On the homepage click on the HSLC 2021 for class 10th result and HSSLC 2021 for class 12th result

A Result Gazzette will be opened

Candidates can check the name of their school and roll number

(With inputs from Alice Yhoshü in Kohima.