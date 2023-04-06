Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB class 5th result announced, link will be activated tomorrow at pseb.ac.in

PSEB class 5th result announced, link will be activated tomorrow at pseb.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 06, 2023 05:58 PM IST

PSEB Class 5 result link will be available tomorrow at pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results for Class 5 at 3 pm today. According to the board's announcement, the results will be made available on April 7 at 10 am on the websites www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com.

Dr Virinder Bhatia, vice chairman of the Punjab School Education Board, made the announcements virtually.

Girls have performed better than boys this year, with girls scoring an overall pass percentage of 99.74% and boys scoring a 99.65%. The overall pass percentage is 99.69 per cent.

Jaspreet Kaur, Navdeep Kaur, and Gurnoor Singh Dhaliwal took first place this year. Barnala district topped among all the districts with 99.86 per cent.

PSEB class 5th result 2023: Steps to check the result

Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

