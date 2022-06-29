Home / Education / Board Exams / Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 out at pseb.ac.in, direct link here
Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 out at pseb.ac.in, direct link here

  • PSEB has announced the Class 12 final examination results on June 28.
Published on Jun 29, 2022 10:01 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 12 final examination results on June 28. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at pseb.ac.in. The PSEB class 12th result is also available at punjab.indiaresults.com.

The PSEB Class XII results were supposed to release on June 27, but the Punjab School Education Board postponed the result due to some technical glitches.

Here's the direct link to check the result

For more updates follow PSEB class 12th result live updates.

Punjab PSEB Class 12th result 2022: How to check scores

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the results tab.

Key in tour credentials and log in

Check your result and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Topics
punjab board punjab pseb board exam result result neet results + 4 more
punjab board punjab pseb board exam result result neet results + 3 more
