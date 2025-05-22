The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 on May 22, 2025. The RBSE Class 12 results have been announced for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results through the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 12th Result 2025 Live Updates Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025: RBSE Class 12 results declared, details here(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

Along with the official website, the Rajasthan Board Class 12 result is also be available on the HT Portal.

The RBSE 12th result was announced at a press conference held by the Board officials. Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced the results in the presence of the board Administrator and Chairman, Mahesh Chand Sharma.

Rajasthan 12th Result 2025: How to check RBSE Class 12 results on HT Portal

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, a total of 8,93,616 students from Science, Arts and Commerce streams appeared for the RBSE or Rajasthan 12th board exams. Of them, 2,73,984 registered for their board exams from the Science stream, 28,250 from the Commerce and 5,87,475 from the Arts stream. In addition, 3,907 students registered for the board exam for the Varishtha Upadhayay examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.