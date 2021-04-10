RBSE Class 8 Board Exam 2021 revised time table released, check dates here

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released revised time table for RBSE Class 8 Board Exam 2021. The Class 8 Board examination will begin on May 5 with English language paper and will end on May 29, 2021 with Third Language paper. The examination time has also been revised. The exam will be conducted in morning shift.

The revised date sheet was shared by Department of Education, Rajasthan in its official Twitter page. It wrote, “On the instructions of the state government, the 8th class examination program has been amended by the department. Now Class 8 examinations will be held in the revised time i.e. morning shift. This decision has brought great relief to millions of students.”

राज्य सरकार के निर्देशों पर विभाग द्वारा 8वीं कक्षा के परीक्षा कार्यक्रम में संशोधन किया गया है। अब कक्षा 8 की परीक्षाएं संशोधित समय यानि सुबह की पारी में आयोजित होंगी। इस फैसले से लाखों विद्यार्थियों को बड़ी राहत मिली है। pic.twitter.com/mKL5716Uu6 — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) April 9, 2021

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to begin on May 6 and end on May 25, 2021. The examination was to be held in afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Class 10, 12 schedule released by the Board will also begin on May 6 and end on May 29, 2021. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination will have to follow all the COVID19 instructions issued by the state that includes wearing masks, use of sanitizers etc.