RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2022: BSER Class 8 result out, direct link here

Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has announced RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2022 on June 8, 2022. The BSER Class 8 result can be checked by candidates on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result will be also available at rajresults.nic.in.

The result can be checked by candidates by entering the required details on the search box. To check the result, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below. RBSE Class 5, 8 Result Live Updates

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Press Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Click on RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2022 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RBSE conducted the Class 5th Board exams from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and the Class 8 Board Exams from April 17, 2022 to May 17, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. This year a total of 12.63 lakh candidates appeared for Class 8 board exams and 14.53 lakh candidates appeared for Class 5 board exams.