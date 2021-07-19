TN Board Class 12 Result 2021: Tamil Nadu HSC result declared, direct link here

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has declared TN Board Class 12 Result 2021 on July 19, 2021. The Tamil Nadu HSC Result can be checked by candidates on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. This year 8 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams.

Students can check the result by entering their roll number and date of birth in the boxes given on the page. The Class 12 result-related documents will also be available from DigiLocker. DigiLocker is a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing, and verification of documents and certificates. The direct link to check result is given below. TN Class 12 Result 2021 live blog

Direct link to check result here

This year the Class 12 exams was cancelled by the state government due to the rise on COVID19 cases across the country. Later the evaluation criteria were released on the basis of which the Class 12 results will be declared.

The Board will conduct physical exams for those students who feel they have obtained less marks through the evaluation criteria. The marks they score in the examinations so conducted will be declared as final. The time table for the same will be announced soon after the declaration of results.