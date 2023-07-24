TN HSE +2 Supplementary results 2023 out at dge.tn.gov.in, here's direct link

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced the TN +2 Supplementary Results today, July 24. Candidates who have appeared for the TN + 2 supplementary examination can check the results from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates TN HSE +2 Supplementary results 2023 out at dge.tn.gov.in

Candidates can access their TN+2 results by using their roll number and birthdate. Candidates can use their roll number and birth date to view the TN plus 2 supplemental results.

Candidates can visit the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examination on July 27 and July 28 from 10 am to 5:45 pm to obtain a copy of the TN +2 examination answer sheet and apply for re-selection.

TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

Go to the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the TN+ 2 supply results

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.