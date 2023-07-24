Home / Education / Board Exams / TN HSE +2 Supplementary results 2023 out at dge.tn.gov.in, here's direct link

TN HSE +2 Supplementary results 2023 out at dge.tn.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 24, 2023 01:25 PM IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu has released the TN +2 Supplementary Results.

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced the TN +2 Supplementary Results today, July 24. Candidates who have appeared for the TN + 2 supplementary examination can check the results from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. TN HSE 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates

Candidates can access their TN+2 results by using their roll number and birthdate. Candidates can use their roll number and birth date to view the TN plus 2 supplemental results.

TN HS 12th Supplementary Result direct link

Candidates can visit the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examination on July 27 and July 28 from 10 am to 5:45 pm to obtain a copy of the TN +2 examination answer sheet and apply for re-selection.

TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

Go to the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the TN+ 2 supply results

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

