TN HSE Supply Results 2023 1st, 2nd year revaluation results releasing tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in
TN HSE Supplementary revaluation results to be released tomorrow. Candidates can check the results on dge.tn.gov.in.
Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release revaluation or retotal results for the TN HSE Supplementary examination tomorrow September 4. Candidates can check the results on the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
The TN 1st year and 2nd year supplementary results will be announced in the afternoon.
Only individual candidates who had their marks changed during re-admission or revaluation are eligible to register their registration number and date of birth on the aforementioned website and receive their revised marks on the statement of marks. Candidates will be able to view the marks on the DGE TN website.
TN Supplementary Revaluation results 2023: Know how to check the results
To check the TN Supplementary result 2023, follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the TN+ 2 supply revaluation results
Key in your login details
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Tamil Nadu
- Results