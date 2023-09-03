TN HSE Supply Results 2023 1st, 2nd year revaluation results releasing tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release revaluation or retotal results for the TN HSE Supplementary examination tomorrow September 4. Candidates can check the results on the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. TN HSE Supplementary Revaluation Results 2023 to be Released Tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The TN 1st year and 2nd year supplementary results will be announced in the afternoon.

Only individual candidates who had their marks changed during re-admission or revaluation are eligible to register their registration number and date of birth on the aforementioned website and receive their revised marks on the statement of marks. Candidates will be able to view the marks on the DGE TN website.

TN Supplementary Revaluation results 2023: Know how to check the results

To check the TN Supplementary result 2023, follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the TN+ 2 supply revaluation results

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

