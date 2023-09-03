News / Education / Board Exams / TN HSE Supply Results 2023 1st, 2nd year revaluation results releasing tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in

TN HSE Supply Results 2023 1st, 2nd year revaluation results releasing tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 03, 2023 04:43 PM IST

TN HSE Supplementary revaluation results to be released tomorrow. Candidates can check the results on dge.tn.gov.in.

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release revaluation or retotal results for the TN HSE Supplementary examination tomorrow September 4. Candidates can check the results on the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN HSE Supplementary Revaluation Results 2023 to be Released Tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TN HSE Supplementary Revaluation Results 2023 to be Released Tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The TN 1st year and 2nd year supplementary results will be announced in the afternoon.

Only individual candidates who had their marks changed during re-admission or revaluation are eligible to register their registration number and date of birth on the aforementioned website and receive their revised marks on the statement of marks. Candidates will be able to view the marks on the DGE TN website.

TN Supplementary Revaluation results 2023: Know how to check the results

To check the TN Supplementary result 2023, follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the TN+ 2 supply revaluation results

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out