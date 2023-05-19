Home / Education / Board Exams / TN SSLC result 2023 declared, direct link to check marks online

TN SSLC result 2023 declared, direct link to check marks online

ByHT Education Desk
May 19, 2023 10:06 AM IST

TN SSLC 10th Result 2023: Students can go to dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in and check their marks online.

Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared TN SSLC final exam results. Students can go to dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in and check their marks online. For this, they have to use their board exam registration numbers. TN SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates.

TN SSLC 10th result 2023 declared, direct link(HT file)
TN SSLC 10th result 2023 declared, direct link(HT file)

TN SSLC result 2023 direct link

TN DGE will also announce +1 final exam results today. Class 11 students can check their marks online after 2 pm on the same websites mentioned above.

How to check TN SSLC result 2023

Go to an official website mentioned above.

Open the link for checking SSLC or Class 10 results.

Enter your roll number and/or other asked information.

Login and check TN SSLC result 2023.

TN Class 12 board exam results were announced earlier this month. The overall pass percentage stood at 94.03 per cent.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu board exam result
tamil nadu board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out