TN SSLC result 2023 declared, direct link to check marks online

Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared TN SSLC final exam results. Students can go to dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in and check their marks online. For this, they have to use their board exam registration numbers. TN SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates. TN SSLC 10th result 2023 declared, direct link(HT file)

TN SSLC result 2023 direct link

TN DGE will also announce +1 final exam results today. Class 11 students can check their marks online after 2 pm on the same websites mentioned above.

How to check TN SSLC result 2023

Go to an official website mentioned above.

Open the link for checking SSLC or Class 10 results.

Enter your roll number and/or other asked information.

Login and check TN SSLC result 2023.

TN Class 12 board exam results were announced earlier this month. The overall pass percentage stood at 94.03 per cent.