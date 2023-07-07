Home / Education / Board Exams / TS Inter Supply Results 2023 out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, here's direct link to check manabadi results

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 07, 2023 02:05 PM IST

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the TS Inter Supply Result 2023. Over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the exams.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education released the TS Inter Supply Result 2023 on July 7. The Telangana 1st, and 2nd-year supplementary examination results are available on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 live updates.

TS Inter Supply Results 2023 out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, here's direct link(HT file)
Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the TSBIE 1st-year and 2nd-year supplementary examinations this year. Over 1.50 lakh first-year students and over 1.20 lakh second-year students took the TS Inter supply examination this year.

Direct link to check TS Inter Supply result 2023

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on TS Inter Supplementary result link

Key in your login details

Your TS Inter supply results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the TS Inter supplementary results

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
