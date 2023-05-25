Home / Education / Board Exams / UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Know how to check UBSE Results at ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Know how to check UBSE Results at ubse.uk.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 11:31 AM IST

Candidates can check the UK Board class 10th and 12th results at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, UBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board 2023 results announced today, May 25. Candidates can check their class 10th and 12th results at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. A part from the official website UK Board class 12th results will be available on hindustantimes.com. UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

UK Board class 10th and 12th result link

UK Board 12th Result 2023 at HT portal

UK Board 10th Result 2023 at Ht Portal

A total of 2,59,437 candidates appeared for the class 10th and 12th exams. A total of 132115 students appeared in high school exams and 127324 students appeared in the intermediate exams.

UK Board class 10th and 12th result: How to check

Visit the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the result link

Key in your login details

Uttarakhand 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future use.

Uttarakhand Board High School and intermediate examinations started on March 16 and ended on April 6

