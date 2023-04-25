UP 12th Results 2023 declared Mahoba's Shubh Chhapra tops the UPMSP Board Intermediate exam

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the UP Board Results 2023 today, April 25, 2023, at 1: 30 pm. UP Board Intermediate examination results will available on the official website at upresults.nic.in and on upmsp.edu.in.In addition to the UPMSP websites, UP board results will also be available on hindustantimes.com. For updates follow the blog. UPMSP Board Class 12th Result released at upresults.nic.in

Direct link to check UP Board class 12th results on HT Portal

In Uttar Pradesh, there were 58,85,745 total students who took the High School and Intermediate final exams this year, of whom 31,16,487 were in Class 10 and 27,69,258 were class 12 students.

The UP Board conducted the examination from February 16 to March 4.

This year Mahoba's Shubh Chhapra topped the Intermediated examination with 97.80%. Saurabh Gangwar of Pilinhit and Anamika of Etawah district took second position. Third position was shared by Priyanka Upadhayay, Kushi, and Supriya.

The overall pass percentage is 75.52 percent for class 12th.

In 2022, UP Board Class 10, and 12 results were announced on June 18, 2022.