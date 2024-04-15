UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: UPMSP results awaited on upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results of the High School (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) final exams. UP board 10th, 12th results 2024 will be published on results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in and students can check their scores using board exam roll numbers. The UP board 10th, 12th results will be available on the HT portal as well. ...Read More

As per the information available, the UP board 10th, 12th results 2024 may be announced by April 25. The exact date and time of UP board results will be confirmed at least a day ahead of the result announcement.

On the result day, if any candidate faces difficulties in downloading their scores, they can use the HT portal link given above to check the marks quickly. The board will announce the names of board exam toppers, pass percentage, etc. in a press conference and soon after the PC is over, the result link will be activated on the UP board website and the HT Portal.

UP board 10th and 12th final exams were held from February 22 and March 9. A total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for the board exams, of whom 29,47,311 are Class 10 and 25,77,997 are Class 12 students.