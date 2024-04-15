UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: UPMSP results awaited on upresults.nic.in
UP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results of the High School (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) final exams. UP board 10th, 12th results 2024 will be published on results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in and students can check their scores using board exam roll numbers. The UP board 10th, 12th results will be available on the HT portal as well. ...Read More
UP board 10th, 12th results 2024 on HT portal
As per the information available, the UP board 10th, 12th results 2024 may be announced by April 25. The exact date and time of UP board results will be confirmed at least a day ahead of the result announcement.
On the result day, if any candidate faces difficulties in downloading their scores, they can use the HT portal link given above to check the marks quickly. The board will announce the names of board exam toppers, pass percentage, etc. in a press conference and soon after the PC is over, the result link will be activated on the UP board website and the HT Portal.
UP board 10th and 12th final exams were held from February 22 and March 9. A total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for the board exams, of whom 29,47,311 are Class 10 and 25,77,997 are Class 12 students.
UP board 10th, 12th results 2024 live: UPMSP to cross-check marks sheets to avoid errors
In March, after the evaluation work was completed, UPMSP officials informed that the process of entering the candidates’ marks into computers has been expedited.
Once uploading of marks on the marks sheets is completed, it will be cross-checked to eliminate any errors, they said.
The marks of candidates whose records were not previously uploaded will be updated after receiving reports from their respective districts. The board officials said that a final verification of all candidates' results would be done to ensure completion.
(inputs from HT Correspondent)
UP board 10th, 12th results 2024 live updates: Official websites to check UPMSP results
UP board 10th, 12th results 2024 live updates: The official websites for checking UPMSP High School and Intermediate final examination results are upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. On the result day, students can check their marks using the board exam roll numbers.
UP board 10th, 12th results 2024 live updates: Evaluation completed in March
UP board 10th, 12th result 2024 live updates: The evaluation of over 2 crore answer sheets has been completed. The UP board completed the process in a record time of just 12 days and is now preparing the results of more than 55 lakh students.
UP board 10th, 12th result 2024 live updates: What is the expected result date
UP board 10th, 12th result 2024 live updates: The UPMSP has not officially confirmed the date and time for UP board results yet. Students can expect their scores on by April 25. The notification will be released at least a day ahead of the result announcement.