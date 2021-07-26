UP Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP class12th intermediate result soon

UP board 12th result 2021 are expected to be declared soon at the official website upresults.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the result date on its portal. In June, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the UP board class 12th result will be declared in July and had asked higher education institutes to conduct the admission process in a fair and transparent manner. In UP, board exams could not be held this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

CBSE class 12 students in the state would also receive their result today. The result will be released on cbsresults.nic.in.