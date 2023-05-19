West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released WB 10th Madhyamik Result 2023. The WBBSE Class 10 results can be checked by all appeared candidates on HT Portal Education page. The result link will be available on Hindustan Times website as well apart from the official website of WBBSE. WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Live Updates WB 10th Madhyamik Result 2023

WB 10th Madhyamik Result 2023: How to check WBBSE Class 10 results on HT Portal

To check the results on HT Portal, candidates can follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.

· Click on Education link available on the left hand side of the portal.

· A new page will open where you will get the Board exam tag on the top of the page.

· Click on it and a new page will open having names of all the boards.

· Click on West Bengal board page link and then go to WB Class 10 results.

· Enter the required login credentials.

· Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More than 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. The examination in the state was conducted in March 2023.