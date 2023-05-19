Home / Education / Board Exams / WBBSE Madhyamik result 2023 declared

WBBSE Madhyamik result 2023 declared

ByHT Education Desk
May 19, 2023 10:20 AM IST

WB 10th Result 2023: West Bengal Madhyamik exam results declared. Details below.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared Class 10 or Madhyamik exam results and links to check e-marks sheets will be soon activated on board websites, wbbse.wb.gov.in. After that, students can check their marks online using roll number and/or other required information. WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Live Updates.

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 declared
WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 declared

Students can also check WB Madhyamik results on Hindustan Times

West Bengal Class 10th result 2023 on HT portal

WB Madhyamik or Class 10 final exam was held in February-March 2023. The duration of the test was 3 hours and fifteen additional minutes were provided for reading the paper. This year, a total of 6,98,628 candidates appeared for the Class 10 board exam – a sharp decline in the number of exam takers compared to the previous year.

WB Madhyamik result 2023 official website direct link (to be available soon)

How to check WBBSE 10th result 2023

  • Visit the official website: wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.
  • Open the WB 10th result 2023 link on the home page.
  • Enter your login details and click on submit.
  • Result will be displayed your screen.
  • Check your result and download the page.

As per a PTI report, school authorities can collect marksheets and certificates of their students from various camp offices of the board from 12 noon on May 19.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal board exam result
west bengal board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out