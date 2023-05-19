WBBSE Madhyamik result 2023 declared

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared Class 10 or Madhyamik exam results and links to check e-marks sheets will be soon activated on board websites, wbbse.wb.gov.in. After that, students can check their marks online using roll number and/or other required information. WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Live Updates. WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 declared

Students can also check WB Madhyamik results on Hindustan Times

West Bengal Class 10th result 2023 on HT portal

WB Madhyamik or Class 10 final exam was held in February-March 2023. The duration of the test was 3 hours and fifteen additional minutes were provided for reading the paper. This year, a total of 6,98,628 candidates appeared for the Class 10 board exam – a sharp decline in the number of exam takers compared to the previous year.

WB Madhyamik result 2023 official website direct link (to be available soon)

How to check WBBSE 10th result 2023

Visit the official website: wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.

Open the WB 10th result 2023 link on the home page.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Result will be displayed your screen.

Check your result and download the page.

As per a PTI report, school authorities can collect marksheets and certificates of their students from various camp offices of the board from 12 noon on May 19.