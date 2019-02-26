Boards 2019: ICSE Hindi paper was easy but lengthy, say students

The Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) Class 10 Hindi paper was easy but lengthy, students said in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Mayank Vaishnav, the Hindi teacher at Strawberry Fields High School (SFHS), said, “The questions were easy and conceptual. Students came out of the examination hall looking all satisfied and accomplished. The questions were along the expected lines. When I saw the paper I was sure students will be able to do this easily. Most of the syllabus was covered during pre-boards.”

Vishnupriya Pande, a student at St Xavier High school said, “The paper was very easy but it took me a while to complete it. Otherwise also Hindi is a lengthy examination and today’s exam was expectedly lengthy. I missed one of my questions.”

Another student Vaani Mishra added, “I found the questions little tricky. However, I managed to complete the same on time.”

Donna Victor a student at SFHS said, “The formal letter was based on rain-water harvesting while one of the questions regarding composition was based on the importance of forests and how irrespective of that deforestation is happening.”

Manavi Kaur of SFHS said, “My paper for 5 marks was left unattempted as it was very lengthy.” Her friend Madhusmita added, “I completed my paper almost in time, there was no time left for revision.”

Lucknow

The ICSE examination for Hindi was very easy to comprehend. The questions were direct, straightforward and met the immediate expectations of the students.

In Lucknow, the students of City Montessori School came out of the examination hall with a glow of exuberance and extreme satisfaction.

Aryan Sinha, a student of science stream said, “This year paper was so easy to understand and write.” Another student Stephen Madan added, “I completed my paper almost in time. It was lengthy but highly scoring.

Amandeep and Mohini together exclaimed “Thank you God! The questions in the paper were based on the same structure as we did in our comparatives and pre-boards.

Bhoomi, a student of science steam said the paper was straight forward. “I’m sure to come out with flying colours,” she said. Raghav, another student of science steam said the question paper was satisfactory and there was no ambiguity.

Seeing the shining faces of students, Proctor and HOD (Hindi Department) Shakuntala Singh hugged the students with immense joy and excitement.

Pratiksha Srivastava and DK Trivedi, Senior Hindi educators added, “We had worked very hard with the students in the classes as well as in the evening camps. We are sure about their cent percent success.”

Two more Hindi educators, Manisha Singh and Suchi Srivasava said, “The paper today was very easy and questions asked were accurate and required brief explanations. Even the language portion was very clear and the students were better prepared with the essay topics.”

Principal Vineeta Kamran said, “I am so happy to see my kids contended and the paper acted as a power booster for the students.”

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 19:23 IST