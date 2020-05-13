e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC Assistant Engineer Mains Result declared, check merit list here

BPSC Assistant Engineer Mains Result declared, check merit list here

BPSC Assistant Engineer main exam result has been declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check merit list here.

education Updated: May 13, 2020 13:33 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
BPSC Assistant Engineer Result out
BPSC Assistant Engineer Result out(HT Fil)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results of main (written) exam for assistant engineer in civil and mechanical disciplines. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their roll number in the merit list uploaded on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The qualified candidates will be called for interview for which the schedule will be announced in the due course of time.

BPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 102 vacancies of civil engineers and six vacancies of mechanical engineers. The written exam was conducted from August 5 to 9.

According to the official notice, 1106 had taken the civil engineer main exam out of which 271 qualified while for the mechanical engineer, 17 out of 50 candidates have qualified.

Click for civil engineer result

Click here for mechanical engineer result

top news
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In