BPSSC SI Recruitment 2019: Bihar Police rejects 276 applications, full list here

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:52 IST

Bihar Police subordinate services commission (BPSSC) has rejected 276 applications of candidates. These 276 candidates had applied for more than one posts due to which their candidature has been cancelled.

BPSSC has released a list mentioning the roll numbers of all the 276 candidates, on its official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC had conducted the preliminary exam on December 22, 2019. The recruitment drive is conducted against advertisement number 01/ 2019 for the posts of sub- inspector, sergeant, assistant superintendent jail (direct recruitment)and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Home Department (Police) and Home Department (Jail) .There are a total of 2446 vacancies notified by BPSSC. Check official notification here

Out of the total vacancies announced, 2,064 are for Police Sub Inspector, 215 are for Sergeant, 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) and 42 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen).

Check the list of roll numbers whose application is cancelled