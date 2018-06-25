BSEB 10th Result 2018 today: Here’s how to check your Bihar board matric exam marks

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Tuesday declare the results of more than 17 lakh students who appeared in the matriculation or Class 10 exams held between February 21 and 28 in over 1,426 centres in the state this year.

The results will be declared at 4.30pm. Students can check their results by clicking here. The results will also be declared on the BSEB’s official website.

The board has claimed that the exams were conducted in a fair manner with strict measures in place and denied any question paper was leaked. It asked candidates not to wear shoes and socks in the exam centres to deter them from carrying cheating notes. Many students appeared in the exams bare feet and others in slippers.

Earlier this month, state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma told reporters that the pass percentage of Class 10 will be better than that of Class 12 this year. He added that there will be no mismanagement or erroneous mark sheet. He also said that the students will not even have to apply for reassessment.

Last year, BSEB had declared the Class 10 examination results on June 22 , the pass percentage of Class 10 was 50.12. A total of 17,23,911 students had appeared for the exam out of which 8,63,250 passed. 13.91% passed in first division, 26.88% passed in second division, 9.32% passed in third division. Prem Kumar of Shree Govind High School Mano, Lakhisarai had topped the exam with 93% marks. He got 465 marks out of 500. Bhavya Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui was the second topper with 92.8%. She had 464 marks out of 500.

BSEB 10th Board Result 2018: Steps to check your marks in Bihar board Matric exam

* Log on to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

* Click on the Bihar board Class 10 matric results 2017

* Enter roll number

* The Bihar board Class 10 matric result will appear

* Click on ‘Save’ to download the result

* Students can take a printout for further reference