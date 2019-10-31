e-paper
BSF Constable tradesmen result 2019 declared

BSF Constable tradesmen result declared. + The recruitment exam was conducted for the post of constable (tradesmen) in FTR HQ BSF Jammu, BSF Academy, Tekanpur and FTR HQ (SPL OPS) BSF, Bhilai, Distt-Durg(CG).

education Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:39 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File
File(PTI)
         

Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the result of constable (tradesmen) written exam that was conducted on September 1, 2019. The recruitment exam was conducted for the post of constable (tradesmen) in FTR HQ BSF Jammu, BSF Academy, Tekanpur and FTR HQ (SPL OPS) BSF, Bhilai, Distt-Durg(CG).

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result on the official website of BSF at www.bsf.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will now have to appear for next phase of recruitment i.e. detailed medical exam.

The medical exam will be held on November 18, 2019.The admit card for the same will be released soon.

Here’s the direct link to check BSF Constable Result 2019 for Jammu

Here’s the direct link to check BSF Constable Result 2019 for Tekanpur

Here’s the direct link to check BSF Constable Result 2019 for Durg

How to check BSF constable results:

Visit the official website at bsf.nic.in

Click on the Recruitment tab and then click on the Result link

A new page will open

Click on the relevant link provided for the results.

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 09:36 IST

Education News