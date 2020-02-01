e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Budget 2020: National Recruitment Agency to conduct common online exam for non- gazetted posts

Budget 2020: National Recruitment Agency to conduct common online exam for non- gazetted posts

Budget 2020: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that a recruitment agency will be set up for all computer based examinations for the recruitment in government and public sector banks.

education Updated: Feb 01, 2020 13:29 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 at the Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 at the Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday.(TV grab)
         

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that a recruitment agency will be set up for all computer based examinations for the recruitment in government and public sector banks.

“ At present candidates have to appear for multiple examinations conducted by multiple agencies at different points of time. for similar posts. This places enormous burden on time,effort and cost for young people .To mitigate the hardship so faced, it is proposed to set up a national recruitment agency as an independent, professional specialised organisation for conduct of computer based online common eligibility test for recruitment on all non gazetted posts,” the finance minister said.

“A test centre particularly in every district specially in the aspirational districts will be set up,” she added

It is proposed to evolve a robust mechanism for appointment including direct recruitment to tribunals and specialised bodies to attract best talents and professional experts. There is also a strong argument for ensuring the contracts are honoured. India has a strong framework related to contract act, she added.

tags
top news
Analysis of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020
Analysis of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020
Akshay Thakur, 3rd Delhi gang rape convict, sends mercy plea to President
Akshay Thakur, 3rd Delhi gang rape convict, sends mercy plea to President
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan to Delhi moved to 2 quarantine facilities
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Sitharaman pays homage to Jaitley, says ‘GST most historic reform’
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News