CA Foundation Dec/January 2023-24 results likely today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will likely release results of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation (ICAI CA Foundation) course examination results today, February 7. Scorecards will be available for download on the institute's result website, icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Foundation result 2024 live updates CA Foundation 2023-24 results likely today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Login credentials required to check ICAI CA Foundation results are registration number and roll number.

“Result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” the ICAI said.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation result

Go to icai.nic.in. Open the CA Foundation December result link. Login with your roll number and registration number. Check and download your result.

The CA Foundation December-January examination was originally scheduled for December 24-30, 2023 but it later was rescheduled to December 31, 2023, January 2, 4 and 6, 2024.