e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Calicut University declares results of various exams at uoc.ac.in, here’s how to check

Calicut University declares results of various exams at uoc.ac.in, here’s how to check

Calicut University results: University of Calicut on Monday announced the results of various exams. Students who appeared in the above mentioned examination can check their results at the university’s official website.

education Updated: Feb 04, 2020 11:38 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
University of Calicut on Monday announced the results of various exams. Students who appeared in the above mentioned examination can check their results at the university’s official website.
University of Calicut on Monday announced the results of various exams. Students who appeared in the above mentioned examination can check their results at the university’s official website.(uoc.ac.in)
         

University of Calicut on Monday announced the revaluation results of I semester BA, BSW, BVC, BTFP, AFU CUCBCSS UG Regular Supply Imp Examination 11/2018, I Year BSc Nursing Supplementary Examination 10/2017, II semester BSc CUCBCSS UG Regular supply imp examination 04/2019, III Semester MA History (Uni Depts) Examination 11/2019 and III Semester MA Tamil (Affiliated Colleges) Examination 11/2019.

Students who appeared in the above mentioned examination can check their results at the university’s official website at uoc.ac.in.

Steps to check University of Calicut Results:

1) Visit the official website of Calicut university at uoc.ac.in

2) Click on the link for results under Pareekshabhavan.

3) Click the link for the desired result on the new page that opens

4) Enter your register number and security code

5) Click on get results

6) Your results will be displayed on the screen

Here is the direct link to go to the page to check results.

Note: Visit Calicut University website regularly for latest news and updates on the examinations.

tags
top news
To solve thorny agitations, deals on lines of Bodo Accord in other areas likely
To solve thorny agitations, deals on lines of Bodo Accord in other areas likely
Month after mob attack on JNU campus, probe has zero answers
Month after mob attack on JNU campus, probe has zero answers
After ‘goli maaro’ remark, Anurag Thakur gives ballot vs bullet call
After ‘goli maaro’ remark, Anurag Thakur gives ballot vs bullet call
‘Discriminatory’: Seattle city council in US passes anti-CAA resolution
‘Discriminatory’: Seattle city council in US passes anti-CAA resolution
Coronavirus kills 425 in China as country admits ‘shortcomings’ in response
Coronavirus kills 425 in China as country admits ‘shortcomings’ in response
Skoda Vision IN breaks cover in India to light up compact SUV segment
Skoda Vision IN breaks cover in India to light up compact SUV segment
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News