Cancelled Gujarat police constable recruitment examination to be now held on January 6

The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to conduct the constable recruitment examination on January 6.

The Gujarat police recruitment board had on December 2 cancelled the examination hours before its start due to paper leak. The examination was being held to fill over 7,000 vacancy and around 8.75 lakh applicants had applied for it.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday announced that the applicants will be waived off the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation bus tickets for reaching their respective examination centres. Rupani also assured the applicants that the recruitment will be done in a fair and transparent manner.

Meanwhile, Gujarat police in the wee hours of Thursday arrested Yashpal Solanki, an ad-hoc employee of Vadodara Municipal Corporation in connection with the paper leak. “Solanki was arrested from Mahisagar district this morning”, said an official.

The police said Solanki was in touch with one Nilesh Patel, who is said to be the Gujarat contact for the Delhi based gang. This gang, unidentified so far, was allegedly responsible for getting the paper leaked from printing press possibly located near Bengaluru.

Nilesh, who has been absconding, allegedly sent some 30 youths in four SUVs to Delhi from Gandhinagar on November 29. In Delhi, these youths were given exam question paper and answers by the alleged gang members. By the morning of December 2, hours before examination, all the youths arrived in Gujarat. Some arrived by air while others in same SUVs in which they had gone to Delhi.

So far the police have arrested 11 persons in the matter. Most of these accused were also applicants and were to appear for the examination and others include three BJP workers and a sub-inspector.

Gandhinagar Superintendent of police Mayur Chavda said another applicant and a conspirator Indravadan Parmar have also been arrested. Parmar and Nilesh have been identified as main conspirators in Gujarat. The officer also added that Delhi based gang appears to be highly professional and might have been involved in paper leaks in other states.

