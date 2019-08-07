CAT 2019: Registration begins today at iimcat.ac.in. Check steps to apply, important dates here

education

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:46 IST

Online registration process for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 has been started. This year, Indian Institutes of Management Kozhikode will conduct the common admission test (CAT) 2019. Candidates can register themselves on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2019 notification was earlier int his month

The application process for CAT 2019 will close on September 18, 2019. Candidates can check the official advertisement and information bulletin on its official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Follow these steps to register for CAT 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website at iimact.ac.in OR click here to apply online (for new user)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Register’ tab if you are a new candidate, click login if you already have an account.

Step 3: A registration form will appear. Enter the required information correctly.

Key in your mobile number and email ID very carefully.

You will then get an OTP on your mobile number

Key in the OTP and proceed

Step 4: Upload documents and proceed

Step 5: Enter your academic qualifications

SSC/10th/Equivalent Details

• HSC/12th/Equivalent/Diploma Course Details

• Bachelor’s Degree Details

• Master’s Degree Details

• Other Professional Degree Details

and submit

Step 6: Enter your work experience, if any

Step 7: Select the programmes you want to enrol for

You may select any number of Programme Names in this section. Select the Programme and then select the Interview City for that Programme as per the cities listed from the respective drop-down list.

Step 8: Pay the application fee.

A General/EWS/NC-OBC candidate will be charged Rs. 1900 while an SC/ST/PwD candidate will be charged Rs. 950 to appear for CAT 2019.

Important dates:

Registration opens: August 07, 2019 (10:00 am)

Registration closes: September 18, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Admit card download: October 23 – November 24, 2019

Test date: November 24, 2019

Result declaration: Second week of January, 2020 (Tentative)

Scheme of exam: The exam will be of three hour duration and will be divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Candidates will get 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. Some questions in each section may not be of multiple-choice type. Instead, direct answers will have to be typed on the screen. Candidates will be allowed use of a basic on-screen calculator for computation during the exam.

Tutorials to understand the format CAT 2019 will be released on the CAT website from October 16.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

Check IIM-CAT eligibility criteria here

Candidates applying for CAT 2019 should fulfill any one of the following conditions:

Completed Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks

Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA) with required percentage.

Should be in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with required percentage.

SC/ST/PwD candidates should have minimum 45%. For General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, the minimum is 50%.

Application fees:

₹950 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

₹1900 for all other categories of candidates.

Check IIM-CAT information bulletin here

